Lake effect snow likely this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN - After a strong low pressure system brought us rain, freezing rain, and two days of tornadoes across the deep south, colder air will move in and generate accumulating lake effect snow showers through the weekend. The heaviest will likely occur north and west of Grand Rapids.

Take a look at our forecast model below, valid on Friday. You can see the output of snow showers.

FOX 17

Snow showers will continue Friday night into Saturday as indicated by our forecast model below.

FOX 17

Temperatures will fall into the mid/upper 20s this weekend, helping to drive the lake effect snow showers. We expect a dominant southwesterly wind through Saturday, which places the heavy snow potential from Grand Rapids to the north and west. Winds become westerly later on Saturday and snow will likely get carried in a little further inland. See image below for snowfall amounts from Thursday night through Sunday.

FOX 17

I would expect the National Weather Service will eventually issue WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for some of these areas to heighten our awareness of the impending situation. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.