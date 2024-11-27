Lake effect snow expected Thursday night into Friday

WEST MICHIGAN — We've had one light snowfall this season, but a little bigger lake effect event is about to unfold Thursday night into this weekend. By West Michigan standards, this will not be a huge lake effect event, but it will lay down about 3" to 5" (locally more possible) through Saturday with a west-northwest wind. The heaviest and steadiest snow will fall along/west of U.S. 131 and south/west of Grand Rapids. Typically in this type of flow, southern Muskegon, southwestern Kent, Allegan, western Barry, Van Buren, and Kalamazoo Counties see the most persistent lake bands organize and set up. See our map below.

FOX 17

We expect mainly dry, quiet, and uneventful conditions through most of Thanksgiving day with only a drop or flake possible. In fact, even a few breaks of sun are possible. No major impacts expected. Note the map below. Nothing weatherwise at 6 P.M. Thursday.

FOX 17

Thursday evening/night lake effect snow is expected to push inland with strong gusts and measurable snowfall overnight and Black Friday. Thursday night travel could be slick if the snow starts early enough.

FRIDAY

Highs will barely break the freezing mark in the afternoon, paired with the heaviest of the lake effect snow expected Friday morning/afternoon, looks to be the window of most concern for travel. Accumulations will ramp up during the day on Friday with cold air persisting. The heaviest/steadiest snow will be along/west of U.S. 131 and south/west of Grand Rapids with a west-northwest flow. Typically snowbelt areas with this type of wind means 3" to 5", but locally heavier amounts are possible. Much lighter amounts are likely north/east of Grand Rapids. See image below.

FOX 17

The image below is valid for 6 P.M. on Friday. Note that lake effect snow is still coming down.

FOX 17

WEEKEND

The Lake Effect snow machine will produce on & off snow showers, especially along and west of U.S.-131 Saturday and Sunday. Even more concerning, afternoon highs in the upper 20s near 30° will keep any measurable snow on the ground to ring in the first week of December. Additional accumulations will be possible Sunday and into next week as the air mass remains chilly and below normal.

It could be cold enough to keep those Thanksgiving leftovers outside if you run out of room in your freezer.

Get ready to kick of December with extra 'BRRRRR'!

WXMI

