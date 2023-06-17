Lack of rain leads to elongated drought conditions expected through summer

WEST MICHIGAN — All of West Michigan has fallen under a Moderate Drought following multiple weeks of minimal rainfall. Looking forward to our 7-day forecast, we're starting to see another dry week take shape.

The Moderate Drought category encompasses stressed vegetation and lower river and stream levels.

The FOX 17 Weather Team doesn't anticipate any rain in the next week.

The drought conditions are expected to worsen through the remainder of the summer, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

With drought, comes fire danger. Significant fire danger is expected to shape up as we move into the remainder of summer. The National Integrated Drought Information System has placed West Michigan under an elevated fire danger through the rest of June, all of July and all of August.