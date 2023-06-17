Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Lack of rain leads to elongated drought conditions expected through summer

Dry and sunny conditions lead to drought conditions across the state.
WXMI_Default-Image_1280x720.png
WXMI_Default-Image_1280x720.png
Posted at 6:18 AM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 06:18:40-04

WEST MICHIGAN — All of West Michigan has fallen under a Moderate Drought following multiple weeks of minimal rainfall. Looking forward to our 7-day forecast, we're starting to see another dry week take shape.

Drought Monitor.jpg

The Moderate Drought category encompasses stressed vegetation and lower river and stream levels.

The FOX 17 Weather Team doesn't anticipate any rain in the next week.

WXMI_7day.jpg

The drought conditions are expected to worsen through the remainder of the summer, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook

With drought, comes fire danger. Significant fire danger is expected to shape up as we move into the remainder of summer. The National Integrated Drought Information System has placed West Michigan under an elevated fire danger through the rest of June, all of July and all of August.

Summer Fire Danger

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward