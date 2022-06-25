WEST MICHIGAN - If it seems as if June has been a dry month, indeed that has been the case. Grand Rapids is currently running a precipitation or rain deficit this month of 2.3 inches! It may not seem like much, but I see the grass is already brown, dry, and crunchy. We could use some rain!

There's a cold front and low pressure system that will slide through the state by Sunday morning bringing us (at least) the chance for a shower or storm. The good news? Severe weather is not likely. The bad news? Not everyone will see the much needed rain.

The graphic attached to this story shows the actual precipitation numbers for the month of June. See image below too. Only three days really saw measurable rain (June 8, 13, 16). There's been only .85" of rain thus far this month, with thee normal amount being 3.1". That means we're running a deficit.

FOX 17

While we may be dry across the area, we're technically not in a drought situation yet. See U.S. Drought Monitor below.

NOAA

If we don't see a shower by early Sunday morning (and some of us will likely be missed), our next rain chance arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather. Before then, a cooler, more comfortable, refreshing airmass will arrive on Sunday with highs around 80 and even cooler with mid 70s on Monday.