Independence Day has a history of being scorching hot in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The 4th of July holiday has been warm over the last six years, and this year will prove no different!

Our forecast calls for highs on Tuesday to rise to near-90-degrees. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will help elevate those temperatures through the day.

WXMI FOX 17

When we take a look back at our 4th of July weather history, only last year and 2019 had rain showers on the holiday.

Four of the last 6 years high temperatures have nudged the 90s. Only 2017 and 2021 have had highs temperatures in the 80s.

Low temperatures tend to fall between the upper 50s to lower 70s. We're expecting lows to drop to the upper 60s.