Icy conditions cause road hazards, shut down schools

While Schools across West Michigan opting for yet another day off, road crews are gearing up for extra work ahead as icy rainy conditions will make for dangerous driving conditions Tuesday.

FOX 17 Meteorologists have been tracking another cold system across the midwest and plains states— this time with slightly higher temps we are seeing rain and frigid winds coating the roads with ice.

Road crews in Van Buren will be out, spreading salt or sand as necessary, but say the best way to avoid a crash is taking your foot off the gas and allowing yourself extra time to get anywhere.