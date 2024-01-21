Wintry, icy mix may plague Tuesday A.M. commute

WEST MICHIGAN - While the Arctic air may be leaving us this week, that doesn't mean an icy mix of precipitation or accumulation of snow isn't possible. Temperatures over the next several days are expected to rise into the mid/upper 30s...perhaps even reach 40 a day or two. That said, a quick burst of some light snow is possible around or just after the Monday morning commute, but the bigger impact may actually occur Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Take a look at the image below, valid for 3 A.M. Tuesday morning. The pink is a light freezing rain and sleet mix from Grand Rapids southward.

FOX 17

By 6 A.M. Tuesday...just in time for the commute, that image has turned to a wet, heavy, high-moisture content snow from Grand Rapids northward. The area of freezing rain/sleet in pink has shrunk, only to be replaced by the green or rain.

FOX 17

It's questionable how far north the rain/snow line will get, but it's possible the precipitation remains all snow from Grand Rapids northward through most of Tuesday. That could yield some higher totals in these locations if rain never mixes in. See our next forecast models image below, valid or 9 A.M. Tuesday.

FOX 17

Note the dark blue bands of heavier snow along and north of the I-96 corridor. Forecast models have it as mainly rain south of Grand Rapids. Our next image (below) is valid for 3 P.M. on Tuesday. Note the darker blue bands of snow still affecting areas from Grand Rapids northward.

FOX 17

Take a look at our forecast model depicting ice accumulation into Tuesday morning. We expect any freezing rain to be minimal...less than a tenth of an inch, but it doesn't take much to slicken the roadways. The best chance of freezing rain occurs from Grand Rapids southward Monday night into the predawn hours of Tuesday. Image below.

FOX 17

Total snowfall accumulations from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon may be significant, especially from Grand Rapids northwards if no mixing of sleet or rain occurs in these locations. See our forecast model below, showing about 2" to 4" in these areas. We believe if it stays all snow, these totals may be underdone. A solid 3" to 6" will be possible of thick, heavy, wet, high-moisture content snow.

FOX 17

Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as timing, precipitation amounts (and types) may change! WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES may be forthcoming as we draw loser to this event. Get more at www.fox17online.com/weather