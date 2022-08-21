High Beach Hazard at Lake Michigan Sunday evening

WEST MICHIGAN — A beach hazard statement has been issued for all lake shore counties in West Michigan for Sunday evening. There is also a small craft advisory in effect from St. Joseph to Manistee. Muskegon County to the north expires at 10 P.M. Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren Counties expire Monday morning at 5 A.M. Lastly, Berrien County expires Monday at 2 P.M.

Along Lake Michigan winds are increasing from the North at 10-15 miles per hour. These strong winds are increasing wave heights at Lake Michigan beaches. Wave heights as of 6 P.M. were 2.5 feet in Muskegon, in Holland, 3.5 feet. In South Haven waves have peaked at 2 feet. Wave heights expected overnight upwards of 4 feet.

NWS Grand Rapids, WXMI

According to the National Weather Service of Grand Rapids, winds could reach as high as 25 miles per hour. Gusts along these beaches have already reached 20 miles per hour. Strong currents and dangerous swimming hazards are expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. It is best to avoid swimming in Lake Michigan this evening and early Monday morning. After Monday, Lake Michigan water conditions look favorable for all activities at the beach.

Stay tuned with FOX 17 for up to date lake shore forecasts.