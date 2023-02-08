Heavy rain and warm air on Thursday offers West Michigan a taste of spring

WEST MICHIGAN — Looking for a little taste of spring? Mother nature is delivering!

A system is expected to develop over West Michigan early Thursday morning, bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and warm temperatures. Many communities could make a run at 50 degrees for high temperatures on Thursday. There are several layers to this upcoming system. Below is a breakdown of what you need to know for the rest of your workweek.

Timing of Precipitation

Precipitation will initially approach from the south as rain. Showers are expected to arrive shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, moving directly north. Below is the estimated Future Track by 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Heavy rain will progress through the rest of the early morning hours, especially near I-94. When you plan to leave your home Thursday morning, you'll need your rain gear. Some freezing rain and mixed precipitation will be possible north of I-96 and near Big Rapids early Thursday morning. Ice accumulation of a light glaze will be possible, so take your time traveling in this region.

Rain will continue to fall through the first half of your Thursday before cooler air wraps into West Michigan. The cooler air will transition rain over to snow by the late afternoon and evening on Thursday. Below is the estimated radar by 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Light snow showers will be scattered in nature for the rest of Thursday night and all day on Friday.

Temperatures

You might be wondering, why we'd mention it feeling like spring on Thursday if snow is in the forecast. Well, you'll like this part. Temperatures are expected to make a run at 50 degrees on Thursday before the cooler air wraps in. Warmer air will be surging in from the south, making rain the primary precipitation with this system.

Cooler air transitions rain over to snow through the second half of Thursday into Friday. Any precipitation that falls on Friday will mainly be snow as high temperatures will only be in the middle 30s! The high temperature in Grand Rapids on Friday will be 36 degrees.

Amount of Precipitaton

Heavy rain is likely on Thursday, especially during the morning hours. The estimated amount of rainfall by 6 p.m. Thursday will be up to 1" across the region. West Michigan truly needs this rain, so we'll take any that we can get!

Any snow that accumulates between Thursday and Friday will be light. Based on the most recent models, the estimated amount of snow will be under 1" by 11 p.m. Friday evening.

Strong Wind Gusts

Last, but not least, in this weather breakdown is the strong wind gusts that are anticipated with this system. The low pressure system will be rotating over the state, so that will provide various directions of the wind at various times. By 3 p.m. Thursday, winds will be howling from the southwest with wind gusts up to 40 mph. The strongest winds at this point will be near I-94.

Winds will shift coming from the west and northwest by Thursday evening. By 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the strongest wind gusts will be along the lake shore.

Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph through the day on Thursday, with some communities exceeding that threshold. Isolated power outages will be possible.

Calmer weather returns to West Michigan by this upcoming weekend! Sunshine will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. There will be several days over the next week that could see high temperatures in the 40s.

Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. You can always download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.