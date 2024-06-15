Watch Now
HEAT WAVE: Hottest stretch of 2024 starts tomorrow

From heat exhaustion to withering crops, heat is no joke
WE ARE DUE FOR ANOTHER 90 DEGREE DAY!
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jun 15, 2024

WEST MICHIGAN — The heat is on in West Michigan for at least the next week!

Grand Rapids is forecast to reach 90 degrees for the first time in 2024, last reaching the threshold on September 5 in 2023.

TEMP TREND GRAPH

This isn't a blip in the atmosphere, or a here and gone spike. We anticipate prolonged heat, as well as humidity, to end astronomical Spring and kickoff Summer!

The big concern is never just heat, but humidity. Highs in the 90s will be accompanied by dew points in the upper 60s, meaning a sticky and muggy atmosphere. This will push the heat index value to the upper 90s near 100° Monday and Tuesday, possibly more days.

MONDAY HEAT INDEX
TUESDAY HEAT INDEX

Be sure to be aware of your body's reaction in this heat and don't over expose yourself. Here's what's raising concerns and how to prepare for the heat.

UNDERSTANDING HUMIDITY IMPACTS

Lastly, June has been fairly dry. Paired with this heat, our vegetation is going to be lacking water into the end of the month. Our local farmers will need to monitor soil moisture as heat will dry us out at the surface faster!

JUNE RAINFALL

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

IYGACAB 480X360.png

