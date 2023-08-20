Watch Now
Heat returns for the upcoming week

High temperatures could make a run to the 90s
GFS Upper Level 850 500 mb wind Contours.png
WXMI FOX 17
Tab5FileL.png
Posted at 6:36 AM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 06:36:05-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Mother Nature wants to remind West Michigan that summer isn't over, quite yet! Temperatures Sunday are expected to rise to the upper 80s with some communities near I-94 making a run at 90°.

Usually this time of year, average highs reach 81°. This week, most forecast highs are much warmer than that.

TEMP TREND GRAPH.png

Our warmest day is anticipated to be Thursday of this upcoming week, with high temperatures topping the 90s.

DAY4_MAX_filled.gif

Much of the U.S. will be battling with abnormally warm temperatures as a ridge pushes in from the south.

GFS Upper Level 850 500 mb wind Contours.png

Interestingly enough, we do expect some relief from the heat. The Climate Prediction Center anticipates within the next 6 to 10 days, temperatures will tank back to below average. This is being reflected in our temperatures for next weekend, with highs on Sunday expected to be in the upper 70s.

610temp.new.gif

A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

