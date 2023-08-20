Heat returns for the upcoming week

WEST MICHIGAN — Mother Nature wants to remind West Michigan that summer isn't over, quite yet! Temperatures Sunday are expected to rise to the upper 80s with some communities near I-94 making a run at 90°.

Usually this time of year, average highs reach 81°. This week, most forecast highs are much warmer than that.

Our warmest day is anticipated to be Thursday of this upcoming week, with high temperatures topping the 90s.

Much of the U.S. will be battling with abnormally warm temperatures as a ridge pushes in from the south.

Interestingly enough, we do expect some relief from the heat. The Climate Prediction Center anticipates within the next 6 to 10 days, temperatures will tank back to below average. This is being reflected in our temperatures for next weekend, with highs on Sunday expected to be in the upper 70s.