HEAT RECAP: How many 90° days?

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan has seen the heat come and go this last week, leaving plenty of 90 degree temperatures, and even a few records.

Grand Rapids had it's first - and second, and third - 90° day of 2024! Reaching 94 degrees on June 17, it was the latest first 90° of a year since 2015, as well as the warmest first 90° day since 2009, when we recorded 96°.

Kalamazoo ran hot all week with eight 90 degree days. Overnight lows for Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids stayed above 65° for 5 days straight. Overnight low maximum records were set on June 18 and June 21 this week!

Cooler air has moved back in for Sunday and Monday, but another round of storms brings heat and humidity Tuesday.

