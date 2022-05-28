Heat and humidity build this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN - Memorial Day weekend has long been considered the unofficial start of summer. This is also the weekend that most boaters try to launch their boat for the season, and when most beachgoers flock to area beaches. That said, the weather looks great and the heat will build over the next few days. The image attached to this story is from South Haven beach. Notice the light winds and somewhat calm waters. Summer officially begins on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year June 21.

Normal highs for this time of year have us in the middle 70s. We expect to make the lower 80s on Sunday, and upper 80s to near 90 on both Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will increase as well.

Once a cold front tracks through the state on Wednesday, we'll see some shower/storm chances and eventually cooler temperatures. We'll go from upper 80s to upper 60s by the time this week is over.

There are plenty of things to do across the area this weekend. Various parades, beaches, restaurants, boating, Gilmore Car museum in Hickory Corners, U.S.S. Silversides Submarine tour in Muskegon, and other museums and historical places to visit like Meijer Gardens. If you're into fast cars, Berlin Raceway in Marne has races today that start at 6 P.M.

Our daylight hours will continue to lengthen over the course of the next few weeks. Sunrise times are around 6:09 A.M., while sunset occurs about 9:12 P.M.

