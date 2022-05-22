Frost advisories posted for our northern counties tonight

WEST MICHIGAN - High pressure building in to the Great Lakes today will do two things: One, bring us some sunshine today, and two produce mainly clear skies, light winds, and cold temperatures tonight. The National Weather Service has posted a FROST ADVISORY for our northern counties of Oceana, Newaygo, and Mecosta tonight into Monday morning. We expect temperatures there to dip into the 30s with areas of frost likely. Make sure to cover the vegetation or bring the plants inside.

Most of the remainder of our FOX 17 viewing area should see overnight lows stop around 40 or so. Unfortunately, this week is going to be cool. We expect temperatures mainly in the 60s, running about five to ten degrees below normal. 72 is the normal/average high temperature for this time of year.

Rain is likely to arrive on Wednesday and it may be a good soaking one at that. Perhaps an all-day rain which may even carry over to Thursday with lingering morning showers left over. Our forecast models are indicating between one inch and an inch and a quarter will fall during the Wednesday - Thursday time frame.

There are indications that we may warm significantly just in time for most of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. We're forecasting highs in the 70s on Saturday, and longer term forecast models show the possibility of 80 degree temperatures by Memorial Day itself.

