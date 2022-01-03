Frigid air, snow showers, and strong winds arrive Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — Leave your snow shovels, winter gear, and hand warmers close by ... another round of frigid air, snow, and strong winds are moving into West Michigan.

Winds begin picking up Tuesday evening ahead of Wednesday's system, along with increasing cloud cover. By daybreak on Wednesday, snow builds into the region.

Snow showers will become the most widespread by Wednesday afternoon and evening, as the central low pressure shifts towards the northeast.

In addition to steady snow showers during the Wednesday evening commute, there will additionally be strong winds from the west-northwest. Sustained winds will range between 20 to 30 mph, with wind gusts up to 50 mph along the lakeshore. Blowing and drifting snow will be a concern Wednesday evening, along with low to zero visibility.

When factoring in the wind and the already cold temperatures, feels like temperatures will fall into the single digits for most. Some locations near I-94 could have feels like temperatures below zero. If you must spend an extended amount of time outdoors on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, make sure you cover any exposed skin.

Last, but not least, the snow totals. Initial reports have the most snow accumulation expected along and west of US-131. Please keep in mind when reading these projected snow totals that it includes Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This snow accumulation ranges between 6 a.m. Wednesday morning through 6 p.m. Friday evening for both models.

When comparing the EURO model and GFS model, both are in agreement that we could see the highest snow accumulation along and west of US-131. The GFS model suggests the highest snow totals near Holland and Muskegon, with slightly over 6 inches of snow along US-131, and 2 to 4 inches east of US-131.

The EURO model also suggests that the highest snow totals will be near Muskegon, Holland, and South Haven.

As you can see, there is a difference in snow total approximation between models. When it comes to lake effect snow, models aren't always the most spot-on. A heavy lake effect snow band can line up, dumping several inches in one town and only an inch in a town a couple miles over. This is very typical of West Michigan weather!

As of now, the FOX 17 Weather team is predicting 1 to 3 inches of snowfall with Wednesday's system. An additional 1 to 3 inches will be possible with lake effect snow, making the total 2 to 6 inches by Friday evening. The highest snow amounts will be along and west of US-131. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for updates.

Regardless of snow totals, roads will be impacted! Reduced visibility will be likely, along with bitter cold temperatures. Stay safe and stay bundled up!