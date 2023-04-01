Flood advisories for areas south, west of Grand Rapids

WXMI — Flood advisories are in effect in West Michigan until early Saturday morning.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, there are three separate warnings:



Northern Allegan and southern Ottawa counties until 4:45 a.m. Saturday

Southern Kent and eastern Ottawa counties until 5 a.m. Saturday

Central Ottawa County until 5:30 a.m. Saturday

Expect minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water may overflow onto roadways, making it so drivers aren't able to get through.

Specific areas include Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Kentwood, Walker, Grandville, East Grand Rapids, Jenison, Cutlerville, Byron Center, Jamestown, Hudsonville, Zeeland, Vriesland and Holland.

Be sure to turn around if you see puddled roadways— do not try to drive through standing water. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, according to the National Weather Service.

Be especially careful at night because puddles can be harder to see in the dark.

This follows strong storms that started to sweep through West Michigan Friday evening which brought strong winds, large hail and heavy downpours.

The storms are expected to wrap up just after midnight Saturday.

Consumers Energy reported a small power outage Friday night near Walker, affecting about 1,000 customers.

Stay up to date with power outages and restoration estimates at the Consumers Energy Outage Center.

