First week of May will bring cooler than average temps

WEST MICHIGAN - As we enter the month of May, we are forecasting slightly below normal temperatures most of this week. Normal/average highs have us in the middle 50s, but most highs this week will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We always say here at FOX 17 to wait until around or after Mother's Day weekend before planting the garden. That seems to be a pretty good gauge at seeing our last frost/freeze. It's not a guarantee, but it generally holds true that mother nature may be done with the cold morning lows. Wednesday and Thursday night this week we may actually see temperatures dip briefly into the 30s with clear skies and light winds.

Our next likelihood of rain and some thunderstorms arrives on Tuesday with another low pressure system tracking over the southern Great Lakes. Forecast models are showing another widespread soaking rain of between a half inch to an inch across the area. This is also the week when Tulip Time festivities get underway in Holland. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.