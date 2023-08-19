Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Fall outlook anticipates warmer temperatures & less precipitation

NOAA releases their seasonal three-month-outlook
Seasonal Temp Outlook
NOAA NWS WXMI
Seasonal Temp Outlook
Posted at 7:09 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 07:09:18-04

WEST MICHIGAN — If you were hoping for a cooler fall, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association anticipates above average temperatures in West Michigan for September, October and November for much of Michigan, however a sliver of West Michigan has the potential to lean either a little above or a little below.

Seasonal Temp Outlook

By fall, many of our average temperatures tank to the 60s and 70s.

NOAA also anticipates parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan to experience a below average amount of precipitation over the three month span.

Seasonal Precip Outlook

It will be interesting to see how this fall shapes up in West Michigan.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward