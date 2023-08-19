Fall outlook anticipates warmer temperatures & less precipitation

WEST MICHIGAN — If you were hoping for a cooler fall, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association anticipates above average temperatures in West Michigan for September, October and November for much of Michigan, however a sliver of West Michigan has the potential to lean either a little above or a little below.

By fall, many of our average temperatures tank to the 60s and 70s.

NOAA also anticipates parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan to experience a below average amount of precipitation over the three month span.

It will be interesting to see how this fall shapes up in West Michigan.