Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Drought Monitor improves for West Michigan

Multiple rounds of rain showers have helped improve the drought monitor
US Drought Monitor
WXMI FOX 17
US Drought Monitor
Posted at 7:09 AM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 07:09:02-04

WEST MICHIGAN — A positive update to our drought monitor this week, the National Drought Mitigation Center removed parts of our viewing area from the D2 severe drought to a D1 Moderate drought.

US Drought Monitor

Now, much of West Michigan falls under just the abnormally dry and moderate drought. Our last two thunderstorms were able to replenish the region with almost two inches of rain across the board.

This necessary rain was able to help replenish groundwater, creeks and streams. It also helped prep the ground for being able to absorb even more moisture.

The Climate Prediction Center anticipates average rainfall between July 30 and August 5.

814prcp.new.gif

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward