Drought Monitor improves for West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — A positive update to our drought monitor this week, the National Drought Mitigation Center removed parts of our viewing area from the D2 severe drought to a D1 Moderate drought.

WXMI FOX 17

Now, much of West Michigan falls under just the abnormally dry and moderate drought. Our last two thunderstorms were able to replenish the region with almost two inches of rain across the board.

This necessary rain was able to help replenish groundwater, creeks and streams. It also helped prep the ground for being able to absorb even more moisture.

The Climate Prediction Center anticipates average rainfall between July 30 and August 5.