DO NOT SWIM: Strong winds create high waves on Lake Michigan today

WEST MICHIGAN — While today may feel like the perfect beach day with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, strong winds from the north will quickly turn the lake shore dangerous. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids has issued a HIGH BEACH HAZARD along with a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES.

The beach hazard spans along the red line in the image, which includes the lake shore from Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties. It will be important to take precautions as waves could rise between 3 to 5 feet.

On the lake itself, SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES are in effect through tonight as wave heights build. It may be a good idea to spend the beautiful day outdoors, but avoid getting into the water.