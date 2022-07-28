DO NOT SWIM: Strong currents and high waves in Lake Michigan on Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — Strong winds are expected to ramp up on Thursday, generating high wave heights and strong currents in Lake Michigan. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Beach Hazards Statement from late Wednesday night until Thursday night for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. A Small Craft Advisory has also been posted from St. Joseph to Manistee from 5 a.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday.

Winds are expected to originate from the southwest, eventually shifting west towards the early afternoon on Thursday. By Thursday evening, strong winds are expected to move in from the northwest. As many know, the southwest and northwest winds can be the most dangerous for swimming conditions.

Wind speed will range between 15 to 25 mph, with wind gusts over 30 mph. This will generate wave heights to range between 3 to 5 feet. This wave height could generate piers being swamped with waves, potentially pulling people walking on the pier into the water.

In addition to high wave height, the strong currents will create dangerous swimming conditions on Thursday. Please DO NOT swim in Lake Michigan.

For the latest forecast details, stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.