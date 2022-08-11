DO NOT SWIM: High waves on Lake Michigan today

WEST MICHIGAN - While sky conditions will be gorgeous today with sunshine and comfortable temperatures, winds are expected to increase from the north today. That will drive some high waves on Lake Michigan, so a HIGH BEACH HAZARD risk along with SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES exist.

Take a look at the image attached to this story. Note the red line or bar along the lakeshore, signifying do not swim conditions, high waves, and extreme caution. On the lake itself, SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES are in effect through tonight as wave heights build.

A northerly wind will produce what meteorologists call a long fetch, almost down the entire length of the lake. That allows waves to build to around three to five feet this afternoon/evening. Winds will strengthen through the day from the north and eventually northwest at about 15 to 25 knots.

Again, swimming and boating not advised on Lake Michigan today due to higher winds and waves. Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.