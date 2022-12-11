Watch Now
Cooler than average temperatures anticipated toward the end of December

The Climate Prediction Center forecasts cooler than average for West Michigan communities.
CPC Outlook
Posted at 7:03 AM, Dec 11, 2022
WEST MICHIGAN — According to the Climate Prediction Center, the temperatures for December 18 through the 24, are leaning below average.

This time of year we tend to see on average, temperatures between 35 to 37 degrees.

GFS Upper Level 850 500 mb

The cooler air is being anticipated by changes in the upper atmosphere, dropping colder Canadian air down from the Dakotas. This upper level pattern shows that colder air drives in by Saturday Dec. 17, and lifts within the days after. That would lead to much cooler temperatures for the third week of December.

When it comes to the precipitation outlook, the CPC believes that we will be near normal for December 18 through the 24.

