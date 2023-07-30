Watch Now
Cooler conditions expected for the start of August

The Climate Prediction Center issues a cooler than average outlook for West Michigan.
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jul 30, 2023
WEST MICHIGAN — With lots of warmth recorded in West Michigan for July, we're expecting to see cooler conditions by the start of the new month!

The Climate Prediction Center anticipates high temperatures for the first two weeks of August to be lower than average.

This trend has West Michigan under below average conditions. This time of year we tend to reach high temperatures of 83 degrees. The CPC anticipates we'll have highs in the upper 70s.

There's also a potential for additional rain fall for the start of August.

According to the National Weather Service Grand Rapids, the average rain for the 7 day period is around 0.70 inches.

