Cooler conditions expected for the start of August

WEST MICHIGAN — With lots of warmth recorded in West Michigan for July, we're expecting to see cooler conditions by the start of the new month!

The Climate Prediction Center anticipates high temperatures for the first two weeks of August to be lower than average.

NOAA CPC NWS WXMI

This trend has West Michigan under below average conditions. This time of year we tend to reach high temperatures of 83 degrees. The CPC anticipates we'll have highs in the upper 70s.

NOAA CPC NWS WXMI

There's also a potential for additional rain fall for the start of August.

NOAA CPC NWS WXMI

According to the National Weather Service Grand Rapids, the average rain for the 7 day period is around 0.70 inches.