Consumers Energy offers safety tips ahead of severe weather in West Michigan

(WXMI) — Consumers Energy is offering preparation tips ahead of potentially severe weather across West Michigan, which is predicted to occur late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The energy service provider encourages residents to charge electronic devices beforehand, including emergency batteries or charging stations. Having an emergency kit is also recommended, stocked with spare batteries, flashlights, blankets, water and canned food.

It’s also a good idea to unplug electronics that might be considered sensitive to power surges, like televisions, printers and computers, according to Consumers Energy.

The energy service provider has also relayed the following safety tips:

Keep 25+ feet away from downed power lines and report them to 9-1-1 or Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Keep 6+ feet away from Consumers Energy personnel for health safety reasons.

Do not operate a generator in an enclosed space, such as an attached garage or basement.

Slow down when driving near crews on the roads.

