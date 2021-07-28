Today's Forecast: Sunny, warm and humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Most of today is dry, humid and quiet but by late tonight a complex of thunderstorms will push in from the northwest. The greatest opportunity to see strong to severe weather is toward midnight and into early Thursday morning. It is expected to come with winds that could gust to 58 mph or higher and heavy rainfall plus cloud to ground lightning. Once this storm system clears to our south on Thursday moring, drier weather will push in for most of the extended forecast. There will also be a marked change in the humidity levels as it begins to feel more comfortable by Friday. High temperatures from Friday on forward stay mostly in the 70s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Winds ESE at 5 - 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms, some may be severe with winds gusting to 58 mph or more and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers and storms, then becoming mostly sunny and still humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day with a brief rise in humidity. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, comfortable and cool. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s.

