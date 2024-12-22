Christmas Travel: How a wintry mix will impact some travel

WEST MICHIGAN — Mother Nature brought a Blizzard on Christmas in 2022. 2023 saw rain with middle 50s. This year is expected to fall right between the last two Christmases.

The weekend before Christmas day remained quiet with some clearing, allowing the coldest temperatures of the year across West Michigan. Now, as the pattern shifts into Christmas week, we are looking at one system to try and slow down some travel.

MONDAY - SNOW / MIX / FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE

The start of the week will be the most active, weather wise. A weak low pressure will stream in from the northwest. Heavier snow will remain north, but some moisture will be in West Michigan midday Monday through the evening.

Mix precipitation, and maybe even brief freezing rain, will be more likely further south of I-96. Grand Rapids may see temperatures support mix into the evening hours. We will be watching for any slick roads Monday evening for pre-Christmas Eve travelers.

Total accumulations look to be around one tenth of an inch in moisture, but up to 3" of snow north of I-96! This may help some have a white Christmas, if Tuesday and Wednesday's warmth can be minimized.

CHRISTMAS EVE - WARMER WITH MELTING EXPECTED

Most areas have 1" to 2" snow pack on grass and elevated surfaces. This amount of snow would melt with a high of 37 degrees Tuesday with a southwest wind. But Monday's snow may be enough to keep some communities with a trace of snow!

After Monday's system exits, we enter a warming trend with highs back into the middle / upper 30s for Christmas Eve. Tuesday will thankfully be quiet with no expected precipitation. So, current snow depth may be no match for upper 30s and a warm wind to keep it around through Christmas Day. Wednesday's weather won't help the chances, either.

CHRISTMAS DAY - ISOLATED PRECIP, STILL WARM

Wednesday will be day two in the warm air mass from a strong southerly flow. This wind shift will eventually bring some light rain into the area, and may be as early as Wednesday. Most precipitation will be rain, but a few flurries are possible north. Don't expect any measurable precipitation on Christmas.

Thankfully, won't be digging out of 2 feet of snow with lingering travel impacts from a blizzard. Some may also be thankful to not see a lot of rain or 50s on Christmas morning. Grand Rapids and the area look to be right in the middle; Seasonable temps, mostly cloudy, and only isolated precipitation. Merry Christmas!

