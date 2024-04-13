Are we finally done with snow?

WEST MICHIGAN — Grand Rapids hasn't had a terribly snowy winter season with under 50" on the season, but that doesn't mean our last snowfall comes early! Forecasts are indicating an opportunity for more flurries next weekend.

In West Michigan, we normally see the last snowfall that accumulates in early April. According to the National Weather Service for Grand Rapids, 78% of April's on record have seen measurable snow, and if we don't see any measurable snow this April, it would be the first time since 2012.

Grand Rapids hasn't seen measurable snow since March 23, when we sat a daily snowfall record with 6.5". Only 3 days since have had a few flurries, but nothing heavy enough to stick. There have been 7 instances where an April didn't have any snow, the most recent in 1998.

Lastly, regardless of snow, were concerned about crops as we have had sustained mild stretches. This has allowed for plants like tulips and fruit like apples to begin budding for the season.

Our average last freeze is April 30, and we are well ahead of that currently, with the last 32 degree temperature on April 6. We do see a cool down in the longer forecast, supporting one more freeze possible in West Michigan.

