April staying slightly drier than normal

WEST MICHIGAN — April showers brings May flowers is no myth for West Michigan, as April is historically the 2ND wettest month of the calendar year for Grand Rapids and Muskegon!

This year, however, hasn't been anything crazy in terms of wet weather. Through April 19, towns along I-94 is the only area in West Michigan with above average rainfall measured this month.

Communities including Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland are trialing behind historical rainfall amounts.

The good news is, March was wet and mild, which gave budding season a head start for our local farmers and vegetation.

This means a drier than normal April isn't detrimental.

What is more concerning, though, is the chill. Grand Rapids hasn't reached 32° or colder since April 6. Factor in the wet march to start the growing season, and getting below freezing is a concern.

Tonight may reach 32° for some, and were tracking one last cool down next Wednesday and Thursday that may provide a brief freeze before were done for good.

