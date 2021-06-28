Watch
Additional tornado confirmed near Lowell High School

4th tornado from Saturday storms in West Michigan
Edward Sund
Storm damage from June 26, 2021.
Lowell storm damage
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 14:20:06-04

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In hindsight, Saturday's severe weather looks a little more extreme.

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday a sixth tornado in Michigan, the fourth to touchdown in West Michigan.

Other confirmed tornadoes in West Michigan

The EF-0 twister hit in Vergennes Township, just west of Lowell High School near Bennett Street and Cumberland Avenue. The tornado left a path of snapped limbs and down trees as it moved northeast before lifting near Vergennes Street and Cumberland Avenue.

According to the National Weather Service out of Grand Rapids, the tornado had peak winds of 75 miles per hour, and was just 50 yards wide.

