NWS confirms tornado tracks for 3 West Michigan weekend tornadoes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service completed surveys over the weekend and confirmed the tracks of the three tornadoes taking place this past Saturday across West Michigan in Ionia and Mecosta Counties. If you would like a more in-depth look at the storms follow here to our article.

Let’s break down each tornado starting in Ionia County at Lake Odessa where an EF-1 tornado started at West Tasker Road and North of West Musgrove Highway damaging multiple homes with a path 25 to 50 yards wide for 4.5 miles lasting 5 minutes long.

The second tornado in Ionia County from Freeport Road to Vedder Road where an EF-0 tornado damaged barns even ripping off the top of a silo with a path 25 yards wide for a mile lasting 2 minutes long.

Finally, the third tornado in Mecosta County where an EF-1 tornado started at Northeast of 95th and 4 mile ending East of 70th Ave. between 5 mile and 6 mile damaging barns, an irrigator and snapping power poles with a path 100 yards wide for 3 miles lasting 8 minutes long.

No fatalities were reported through all three of these tornadoes. Showers and storms still remain in our forecast this week