Accumulating snow likely in West Michigan on Friday

WEST MICHIGAN — Have you been hoping for spring, sunshine, and warm temperatures? Well, mother nature isn't quite done with winter in West Michigan. Another system is set to develop in West Michigan by the end of this week, bringing widespread accumulating snow showers. In positive news, this fresh show is great news for skiers and snowboarders hoping to hit the slopes.

Our next snow storm is expected to arrive late Thursday night, providing widespread snow showers overnight Thursday through Friday. The latest forecast models estimate the system moving into southwest Michigan by 10 p.m. Thursday. It will approach from the west, moving towards the east.

WXMI

Snow will be the heaviest during late Friday morning through late Friday afternoon. Roads are anticipated to be snow-covered and slick all day on Friday. Thankfully, this system is expected to only generate snow showers. Rain, freezing rain, and a wintry mix is likely to track through Indiana and Ohio.

WXMI

The latest models show this snow storm departing the region by Friday night. A few flurries will be possible overnight Friday, however dry skies are anticipated by Saturday morning.

WXMI

At this point, the most difficult travel conditions will be for the Friday morning commute and Friday late afternoon commute. Visibility could be reduced at times due to falling snow and strong wind gusts. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible, generating blowing and drifting snow.

WXMI

While we are still several days out from this storm and models are subject to change, a widespread 3" to 6" of snow will be possible over West Michigan by Friday night. Isolated higher amounts will be possible closer to I-94. Stay updated with us. As this system moves closer, we will have a better understanding of how much snow each community is likely to receive.

WXMI

You can visit www.fox17online.com/weather/ for the latest extended forecast. Winter weather alerts are likely to be issued by the National Weather Service with this incoming storm. The FOX 17 Weather Team will notify you immediately once alerts are posted to your area.