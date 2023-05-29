Sunshine and 70-degree temps mark the unofficial start to summer in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Before 1 p.m. on Monday May 29, South Beach in South Haven was packed. Dozens of people were walking on the pier, tanning on the beach, grabbing smoothies and ice cream at South Beach Cafe, as kids were filling up the playground.

“I’m playing in the splash pad in South Haven,” said 6-year-old Liliana.

When Fox 17 asked Liliana how much fun she was having she held her arms out wide and said “this much.”

A look at South Haven:



Weather: 76 and ☀️

Water: 50 degrees ☃️

Winds: calm 🦦

Flags: 💚 … which means it’s safe to go in

Beaches: Packed 🏖️

People are: ⛵️& 🏊🏽‍♀️ & 📖 & playing in the splash pad 🪣



Yup, happy (unofficial) first day of summer. // @FOX17 #HappyMemorialDay pic.twitter.com/0Z95EWCI5e — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) May 29, 2023

With Monday’s abundant sunshine and hot temperatures, it marked the unofficial start to summer.

Liliana and her family traveled from the Detroit area to have fun in South Haven.

“So, we camp a lot. We camp throughout the whole state of Michigan. And as far as beaches this is probably one of the most beautiful beaches that you can go to in the state,” said her father Sam Keaik. “The sand is powdery. The water is crystal clear. Cold, but it does eventually warm up a little bit.”

According to the National Weather Service, the water temperatures were in the 50s. So many people stayed out of Lake Michigan or enjoyed it from their boats and jet skis.

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 South Haven on Memorial Day

However, 6-year-old Brody couldn’t get enough of the water. He was at the splash pad running around for a while.

“Happy,” he replied when asked about being in South Haven. “‘Cause I like the beach.”

Monday was also Memorial Day, which honors the military members who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces from the Civil War to today. A small service was held outside of City Hall.

As for the kids, they continued to swell South Beach. Many said they were excited to be there.

“I don’t have to go to school anymore,” said 11-year-old Maya.

“It’s just really nice,” said Nicole, 11, while standing next to Maya. “Honestly. It’s a lot like Florida to me.”

They laughed when Fox 17 photojournalist Daren Bower replied with “except for all the sharks.”

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Kids enjoyed running around in the splash pad at South Beach in South Haven on Memorial Day

Both Maya and Nicole were there with Nellie, 9, and Amelia, 8. They traveled with family from the Chicago area to enjoy the day at the beach.

They said their summer plans included spending time with family and having fun outdoors. Others echoed that sentiment and said they’ll be back.

“I grew up in Coloma so I love South Haven,” said Kelly Clements, whose two children enjoyed the beach. “I just love the atmosphere, the food, everything here, the culture.”