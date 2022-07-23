Zeeland native Jim Kaat to be inducted into Baseball Hall Of Fame

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a 25 year career in Major League Baseball, Zeeland native Jim Kaat will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend.

Kaat grew up and went to high school in Zeeland and then played two season at Hope College. After his sophomore year he was drafted by the Washington Senators, where he played for one year. He then was traded to the Minnesota Twins where he spent the major of his career. From 1961-1973 he played in Minnesota and eventually had his jersey #36 retired in the middle of July.

During his career, he recorded 2,461 strikeouts, 31 shutouts and a 3.45 overall ERA. He also had a little league baseball complex in Zeeland named after him.

Several years ago Kaat became friends with the current Hope College baseball coach, Stu Fritz. "To have a Hope College guy be in the Hall of Fame and then to be able to strike up a kind of friendship with him and just listen to his stories and the history of the game through his eyes has been an awesome experience," said Fritz.

The induction is set to happen on Sunday, July 24th in Cooperstown, NY at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.