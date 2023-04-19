Youth Cornhole Invitational coming to Kentwood on April 29th

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Michigan Cornhole League and Youth Cornhole Organization are bringing a youth cornhole invitational to Kentwood Ice Center on Saturday April 29th.

The organizers believe that the sport of cornhole provides opportunities for kids.

"There is so many great things that cornhole is bringing to the kids," Jason Duflo, owner of Cornhole America, said. "So we kind of partnered with the Youth Cornhole Organization which is made up of an American Cornhole League pro and some other teachers over on the east side of the state where they are actually going into schools and working with gym teachers and introducing cornhole to the kids and we are seeing all kids of great things that are happening with that."

Kids that cannot play contact sports especially benefit from playing a sport like cornhole.

"I just see it as a way to get kids involved that want to be able to compete in something but are being told that they are not good enough or they can't compete," Joey Williamson, Kentwood Ice Arena support staff member, said. "Cornhole is a perfect sport for people to be able to pick up and learn and they can learn rather quickly if they put in the practice and work hard at it."

The cost to participate is $20 and player can bring their own bags or there will be bags provided.

Registration is open at www.MichiganCornholeleague.com.

Organizers hope to one day get the sport into high schools as a club or even varsity sport.