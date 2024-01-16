Young Michigan fan upset that McCarthy declares for NFL Draft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the championship parade in Ann Arbor, fans cheer 'one more year' in hopes that their quarterback, J.J. McCarthy would stay with the Wolverines.

To one young fan from Ada's dismay, McCarthy announced that he was declaring for the NFL draft. Jack Wielhouwer's dad filmed his reaction and posted it on Instagram.

"Hi J.J. I'm really happy you're doing to the NFL" said Jack Wielhouwer through his tears. "What team are you going to be on?"

Jack's dad, Jake said that he almost felt bad taking the video of his son but wanted to capture the emotions of learning the news.

"Jack said that it was the worst day of his life. But I said 'what if we send J.J. a message and let him know that we're excited for where he's going next because that's what happens with college athletes," said Jake Wielhouwer.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be hosted in Detroit, April 25–27th.