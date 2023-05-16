Women's summer college softball league to launch in 2024

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A women’s summer collegiate softball league is scheduled to launch next year!

The Northwoods League says it will be the first for-profit women’s league held in the summertime.

“We believe that this new league will help fill a void in the summer softball landscape," says Chairman & Co-Founder Kathy Radatz. "We have seen tremendous growth in interest in women's softball in recent years, and we are excited to be able to provide a platform for female athletes to continue to hone their skills and compete at a high level during the summer months.”

Team locations will be determined sometime in the future. They will play 40 games a season from June to early August, according to the Northwoods League.

Visit the Northwoods League’s website for more information.

