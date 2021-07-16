Watch
Sports

Actions

Whitecaps toss first no-hitter in 21 years

4 pitchers combine efforts on historic night
items.[0].image.alt
West Michigan Whitecaps
The West Michigan Whitecaps celebrate a no-hitter on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at LMCU Ballpark.
Whitecaps no hitter.jpg
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 11:13:03-04

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — In baseball, pitchers are always trying to prevent the other team from getting a hit. On Thursday night, the West Michigan Whitecaps completely succeeded at that during a 4-0 win.

A combination of four pitchers kept the Fort Wayne Tin Caps from getting a single hit during their game on July 15, the first no-hitter for the team since June 13, 2000.

Sandel De La Cruz started, pitching 3 2/3 innings. He walked 3 batters, and committed an error trying to pick off a runner. He also struck out two.

Michael Beinlien relieved De La Cruz in the fourth, and pitched through the fifth inning. He struck out two, and allowed a walk. Jared Tobey and Bryce Tassin both pitched scoreless innings to secure the no-hitter. Beinlien was credited with the win.

The no-hitter was the second game of a doubleheader in which the Whitecaps allowed no runs at all.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time