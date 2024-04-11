Whitecaps postponed Thursday, doubleheader Saturday

(WXMI) — The West Michigan Whitecaps game on Thursday against the Quad Cities River Bandits has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 2:00 pm. The week-long series will continue Friday night with the first pitch at 6:35.

According to the Whitecaps social media, if you had a ticket for Thursday's game, it can be exchanged for any 2024 home Whitecaps game at the ballpark box office or over the phone at (616) 784-4131. A ticket for Saturday's game will be valid for both games.