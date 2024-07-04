Watch Now
Whitecaps narrowly fall to Loons, 6-5

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — After beating Great Lakes 6-1 on Tuesday, the Whitecaps fall to the Loons 6-5 to finish out their home stretch.

Loons 6, Whitecaps 5

West Michigan will now have a two week stretch of road games before returning home on Friday, July 19th.

In their outing on Wednesday, the Loons took an early lead starting the first inning. The Caps scored singular runs in the third and fifth innings, and then three more in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn't enough for the rally.

They will travel to Midland to finish out their series against Great Lakes starting at 7pm on Thursday, July 4th.

