Whitecaps mount comeback to beat River Bandits

(WXMI) — The West Michigan Whitecaps beat the Quad Cities River Bandits 4-3 on Wednesday.

The Whitecaps came back in the bottom of the seventh as Andrew Jenkins hit his first home run of the season to put the 'Caps up for good.

Whitecaps designated hitter Max Anderson hit a solo homer in the sixth inning, his first of the year, to give West Michigan a 2-1 lead. Quad Cities scored twice in the seventh inning. Jenkins hit the game-winning home in the bottom of the eighth.

The week-long series continues on Thursday.