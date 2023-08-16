COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Tuesday night at the Whitecaps game there were some new faces on the field. 15 kids from ages 6 to 14 were brought in for the ‘Kids Can Conquer’ night.

Whitecaps host 'Kids Can Conquer' event

An event in partnership with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Fifth Third bank. All of the kids have been patients at DeVos recently for a multitude of diagnoses, including 7 year old Wes Skipper from Hamilton who has Ulcerative Colitis. And Lili Santee from Wayland who had a bone marrow transplant last October.

All 15 kids got to partner up with different people on staff, from the grounds crew to the scoreboard staff and on field games. All in hopes that they get a night out at the ballpark, away from the hospital and spent with their family and friends.

Remi Monaghan Lili Santee throws out a ceremonial first pitch at the Whitecaps game

"It just seemed like a really good opportunity. He (Wes) was really excited about it. And we were glad we got the change. We're very fortunate to have that (the hospital) so close to home," said Matt Skipper.

"What's your job here today? Games. On field games? yeah. Are you looking forward to it? yeah. Now did you get to pick that? I got to pick it. Why did you pick it? Because I like to play games," said Lili Santee.

This is the 5th year that the Whitecaps have hosted this event.