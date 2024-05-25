Western Michigan baseball advances to MAC Championship Game

(WXMI) — Western Michigan knocked off the No. 1 Bowling Green 11-0 to advance to the MAC Championship Game.

GAME RECAP:

The two-seeded Broncos started the scoring in the first inning, with CJ Richmond registering the first RBI of the game with an infield single. Western would score two more runs in the inning on a bases-loaded walk and a hit by pitch. In the sixth WMU broke the game open. With the infield pulled in Dylan Never delivered a two-run RBI single to put Western up 6-0. Later in the inning CJ Richmond hit a no-doubter home run, his 13th of the season, to give Western an 8-0 lead. Western tacked on three more runs in the ninth inning to win 11-0.

WHAT'S NEXT:

The Broncos move to 31-21 on the season. Western Michigan will take on the winner of Ball State and Bowling Green who play in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Championship Game is at 6:00 p.m.

