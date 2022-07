Birmingham 3, Western LL 2

The Western Little League juniors team lost to Birmingham 3-2 in extra innings Tuesday in the state championship game.

Keegan Garvin started on the mound for Western and pitched well for 5 and a third innings, he also double and scored a run to tie the game at one.

Andrew Lake tripled and scored in the sixth to ties the game at two and also pitched well in relief.

Birmingham advances to play in the regional at Midland.