Western downs Michigan Tech at GLI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dominate win for Western Michigan hockey sends them to the Great Lakes invitational championship game on Saturday. Final score 8-1.

In total, eight different Bronco players tallied points against the Huskies. That includes senior Jason Polin who earned a hat trick and Wyatt Schingoethe who notched his first goal this season.

Cole Gallant scored two goals. Goalie Cameron Rowe had 24 saves.

WMU will now play the winner of Michigan State vs. Ferris state in the GLI championship on Wednesday.