West Michigan Patriots to play at Brawl for the Ball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brawl for the ball is back this weekend in Grand Rapids. The AAU basketball tournament draws teams from all over the country. And this weekend a group of West Michigan All-Stars will be the team to beat.

“He kinda just like asked if we wanted to get the guys back together for one last tournament and we all agreed. We were happy and excited,” said Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs.

The West Michigan Patriots were created by two local dads who selected some of the best of the best hoopers in the area. Jordan Briggs obviously, EJ Ryans from Northview and, KK Brown from Catholic Central just to name a few.

“Just all across the board, all the talent we have from kids all across our city. I mean there’s a lot of kids that we’re still missing that are still really good. Just to be able to play with those guys one more time before my senior year will be fun,” said KK Brown.

This annual tournament is back in town after being played in Fort Wayne last year, and the guys are happy to be back home.

“It just means a lot to be able to bring it back to our city. And just to be able to play in front of our city and not having to travel all the time,” said Brown.

“Yeah in front of your own crowd and get to have your own people watch because it’s not so far and you get to show your abilities,” said Briggs.

The guys aren’t exactly sure what uniforms they’ll be wearing since they usually play on different teams, but that’s not the focus.

“We all know how to play basketball and we’re a pretty good group of guys, so I feel like we’ll get the gist of it pretty quickly,” said Briggs.

“I’m just gonna approach it like any other game. Just compete, share the rock, and just play basketball how we know how to play it,” said Brown.

The Patriots' first game of the tournament will be on Friday at 1:40pm at MSA Woodlands. They hope to end the weekend as champs.

“Just going out and having fun with my guys. Having laughs, making plays, having fun, and ultimately coming out with a victory, that’s the goal,” said Briggs.