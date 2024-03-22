'We still have more to prove': Ferris State women ready for Elite 8

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time in program history, Ferris State women's basketball are marching their way to the Elite 8.

The Dawgs beat Grand Valley in the Sweet 16 on Monday night, 49-46 to punch their ticket to the national quarterfinals. They'll now take on Tampa in St. Joseph, Missouri.

"It just gives us a lot of confidence because Grand Valley has been one of the best teams in the nation. We knew going into that game that it was going to be an absolute battle and it was till the end. We showed up and we fought till the very end. I'm really proud of us girls. And again, that just fuels us for any other competition that we have to face," said Chloe Idoni.

Ferris State shot 36.5% from the floor and was six-of-15 (40.0%) from long range along with five-of-10 (50%) at the free throw stripe. Mya Hiram led the Dawgs with 13 points off the bench.

"Taking down number one four times, I think it says a lot about us and honestly we're fine being the underdogs. Being the number three seed coming into the tournament, because we know we still have more to prove and we're ready to do it," said Kadyn Blachard.

They'll travel to Missouri on Friday. Tip off for the Elite 8 is set for 1pm on Monday, March 25th.