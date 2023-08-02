Wayland football growing on 2022 success

WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland football is already looking ahead to the 2023 season. The wildcats went 4-5 last year but that's a huge improvement after only winning one game from 2019-2021.

"Expectations are high due to a lot of guys returning. Everybody has experience so we're looking forward to this year. I mean a lot of guys have all played up through their career so we're excited," said Brady Cassini.

The Wildcats opened up 2022 with back to back wins against Hopkins and Holland Christian. They won two more games before playing a three game stretch of Catholic Central, South Christian and Cedar Springs.

"I want to play those teams again and I want to beat them because I know we can. It will definitely wake up the town and I'm ready for them. I want to play them," said Cameron Bogart.

"We really kept it in there in the game against South Christian and it was really nice to see our kids know that we can hang with the big guys. Their competitive juices were flowing after that and I think it continued on into the summer this year too," said Tim Gibson

The experience is there for Wayland this year and third-year Head Coach Tim Gibson has seen a change in the culture in his program.

Their first day of practice will be Monday, August 7th and their first game is Friday, August 25th against Hopkins.