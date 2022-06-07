Unity Christian Soccer to take on South Haven in Regionals

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Unity Christian girls soccer team just on the Division 3 district last Friday thanks to a lone goal by sophomore midfielder Emily Timmer. They beat South Christian to win the championship.

They now turn their attention to South Haven who they'll face in their regional game on Tuesday, May 7th at 7:30pm. That game will be played at Ostego High School. It's a place they're all to familiar with.

"I definitely think there's a little bit of pressure but I think the whole team is taking that pressure as motivation to work harder. Because we don't want to go back and have the same ending as last year. So there's a lot of motivation to go back and win it all," said junior Brianna Rose.

Last season the Crusaders made it to the state semi final and lost to Boyne City 2-1.

"I think there's some pressure but I think it's good pressure as well to challenge us and push us to keep going forward and just going for the gold," said senior Jade Taylor.

"We encourage the girls to take it one game at a time. This time last year, which for many of these girls, we were two and a half minutes away from a state final. And that one slipped away," said Head Coach Randy Heethuis.