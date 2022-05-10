Unity adds to win streak with shutout against Grand Rapids Christian

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — After dropping their first game of the season, Unity Christian soccer has come back and won every game since then. That includes a shutout win against Grand Rapids Christian on Monday.

"So this season we haven't had too many shutouts. So we've been working on the our defensive marking off and making sure the communication in the back is getting better. So every shout out, we get another victory on our defensive set." said junior midfielder Jessie Postma.

The Saders have won 10 straight games and that includes shutouts in four of their last five.

"It took us a long time to get our first shot out of the air. And now we've been able to string together. Like for the last five, something like that. And so, defensively that we can start with that and offensively, we're just finding a rhythm and having some nice connections," said Head Coach Randy Heethuis

"It was kind of hard finishing off with a loss, but I feel like we definitely could go far this year. For sure. Because our team is we're pretty good. I feel like we could do well this year," said senior forward Lauren Moberg.

Unity will travel to play Zeeland West on Wednesday at 6:45pm.